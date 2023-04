Amritpal Singh underwent surgery in Georgia to look like Bhindranwale, claims sources |Oneindia News

Sources in the intelligence agency said that fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh underwent eye surgery in Georgia to resemble Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before returning to India in 2022.

According to sources, the revelation was made by aides of Amritpal Singh who are currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail after police slapped National Security Act (NSA) charges on them.

