A Touch of Class ... 1973 British film trailer

A Touch of Class is a 1973 British romantic comedy film produced and directed by Melvin Frank and starring George Segal, Glenda Jackson, Hildegarde Neil, Paul Sorvino and K Callan.

The film tells the story of a couple (Segal and Jackson) having an affair, who find themselves falling in love.

It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, with Jackson winning Best Actress.