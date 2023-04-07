Solid MDMA Easter bunnies seized by Belgian customs

For those working on the frontline of Europe's war on drugs, breaks are rare, even at Easter.

Belgian customs officials have discovered a batch of 'chocolate' bunnies made from solid MDMA, a total of 2kg of the raw material used to make the party drug ecstasy.

Belgium is known as the gateway to Europe for Latin American cocaine, but the country is now also increasingly being used as a hub for European-made synthetic drugs being sent around the world.

"People are now buying on the dark web" explains Florence Angelici, a spokesperson for the Belgian Finance Ministry, "with a few clicks, you buy what you want."