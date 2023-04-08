Shala and the Twelve on the Star Cards

Was striving to do this as a live but figured I would ask them anyway.

Their answer is fading like a dream but the star cards answers I sort of remember to the card Hiraeth a longing for home a return to the stars .

They said we should create the home we long for that is what we came here to do.

They we aid us by sending more good vibrations back u at us the even said to call on the arcturians and said they work through the Galactic federations of planets .

They other card pulled in this was the Star brothers they talked about safety should be faced wiht a knowledge that you are safe and protected to use your intuition when baroding a plane or a train.

They also talked about Donald Trump was a hybrid and his wife Melania is a pleiadian in a immersion pod operating a hybrid pleiadian.