Charles and royal family leave first Easter Sunday of reign

King Charles leaves St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, after attending the first Easter Sunday service of his reign.

He was joined at the church by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, among other members of the Royal Family.

Report by Alibhaiz.

