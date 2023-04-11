RCMP Officer Refusal To Identify AUDIT- Cst. Conrad EBES Police Harassment

POLICE AUDIT: Royal Canadian Mounted Police - "We regularly reinforce with our officers the importance of self-identification.

Residents can also request identification from RCMP police officers.

If the circumstances make it safe and reasonable to do so, the officer will provide that identification.

In a situation such as a traffic stop, you may ask to see an officer's badge and ID card.

Both the badge and ID card will show the same regimental number and the ID card will have a photo.

If you have further concerns, you may call dispatch or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)."