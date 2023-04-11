RCMP Officer Refusal To Identify AUDIT- Cst. Conrad EBES Police Harassment
POLICE AUDIT: Royal Canadian Mounted Police - &quot;We regularly reinforce with our officers the importance of self-identification.

Residents can also request identification from RCMP police officers.

If the circumstances make it safe and reasonable to do so, the officer will provide that identification.

In a situation such as a traffic stop, you may ask to see an officer&apos;s badge and ID card.

Both the badge and ID card will show the same regimental number and the ID card will have a photo.

If you have further concerns, you may call dispatch or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).&quot;