Chicago to Host 2024 Democratic National Convention

CNN reports that the Democratic National Committee made the announcement on April 11.

I am thrilled that Democrats will take the stage in Chicago to share our party’s vision and values, Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair, via statement.

The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families, Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair, via statement.

Atlanta and New York were also being considered, but Illinois Gov.

J.B.

Pritzker's promise to finance the convention played a key role in the committee's decision.

Gov.

Pritzker issued a statement.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will welcome people from across the nation to an unforgettable event highlighting our party's vision for lifting up working families and those who too often have been left out and left behind, Gov.

J.B.

Pritzker, via statement.

Our great global city and its diverse communities, unparalleled hospitality, and world renowned venues shows off the best of America and its people represent the heart of our country, Gov.

J.B.

Pritzker, via statement.

The last time Chicago hosted the Democratic National Convention was in 1996.

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson issued a statement after hearing that the city had been selected.

Chicago is a world-class city that looks like America and demonstrates the values of the Democratic Party.

We are unmatched when it comes to hosting events of this scale.

, Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor-elect, via statement.

I look forward to working closely with the DNC to facilitate a spectacular convention that showcases Chicago's diverse culture, our beautiful lakefront, our renowned hospitality sector, and our best asset: our amazing people, Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor-elect, via statement