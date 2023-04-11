This Is How Exercise Benefits Your Mental Health

According to experts, getting moving helps your mind in these three essential ways:.

Cognition.

Researchers at the University of Basel in Switzerland and the University of Tsukuba in Japan... ... found that playing sports with other people impacts cognitive performance more than solo fitness activities.

Coordination and interaction with other players can lead to new brain cell and neural connection growth in the frontal lobe.

Memory.

When you exercise, your body pumps out a wide range of neurochemicals, , Wendy Suzuki, PhD, professor of neural science and psychology at New York University's Center for Neural Science, via 'Health'.

... including growth factors that stimulate the birth of brand-new brain cells in the hippocampus, Wendy Suzuki, PhD, professor of neural science and psychology at New York University's Center for Neural Science, via 'Health'.

I use that as my personal motivation to keep working out every day, Wendy Suzuki, PhD, professor of neural science and psychology at New York University's Center for Neural Science, via 'Health'.

Mood.

Research shows that exercise can mitigate symptoms of depression.

It can also improve your quality of sleep, contributing to your mental health state