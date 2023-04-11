Louisville Shooter Legally Purchased Gun 6 Days Before Massacre

NBC News reports that Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel made the announcement about the 25-year-old shooter, Connor Sturgeon, on April 11.

We have also learned that he purchased the weapon used in this tragic incident yesterday on April 4, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, via statement.

He purchased the weapon legally from one of the local dealerships here in Louisville, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, via statement.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey said Sturgeon also sent disturbing text messages prior to the shooting at Old National Bank on April 10.

We know he left a note, we know he texted or called at least one person to let them know that he was suicidal and contemplating harm.

, Congressman Morgan McGarvey, via statement.

But we don't have the tools on the books to deal with someone who is an imminent danger to themselves or to others, Congressman Morgan McGarvey, via statement.

Sturgeon, who killed five people and wounded eight more, reportedly livestreamed the massacre on Instagram.

The video has since been taken down.

Sturgeon also reportedly wrote a note to a friend and his parents detailing his plan, but it's not clear whether it was seen ahead of the shooting