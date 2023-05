Entourage (Season 2) -Hugh Hefner confronts Johnny Drama scene

Sexy actor Vince Chase (Adrian Grenier) continues his quest for Hollywood fame in Season 2 of this HBO comedy series that finds him maneuvering his way through Tinseltown's glamour and garbage with help from his agent (Jeremy Piven, in an Emmy-winning role) and his best buddies from Queens (Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon and Jerry Ferrara).

In this season, Chase considers a role as Aquaman and heads to a party at the Playboy mansion.