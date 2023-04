FBI S05E19 Sins of the Past

FBI 5x19 "Sins of the Past" Season 5 Episode 19 Promo Trailer HD - When a trucker is gunned down after a routine trip from Canada, all signs point the team to a noted criminal on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list.

Also, Jubal gets to work with an old friend and colleague, Detective Jack Lombardo (Billy Campbell), on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 18th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.