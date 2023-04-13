The Continental From the World of John Wick

The Continental From the World of John Wick - Plot Synopsis: The three-part event series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.

Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

Streaming September 2023 on Peacock.

Starring: Mel Gibson, Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Colin Woodell, Ayomide Adegun