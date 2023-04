TINY HOUSES, INBRED BARKING HILLBILLIES and WHY JEREMY KYLE IS A COMPLETE TOSSER!

We are discussing the pros and cons of TINY HOUSE living, projecting love to all INBRED BARKING HILLBILLIES, answering WHY JEREMY KYLE IS A COMPLETE TOSSER!

And explaining why Rob Halfords leather arseless chaps inspire our preferred tiny house frames?