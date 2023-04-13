Twitter Partners With eToro

CNBC reports that beginning April 13, a new Twitter feature will be rolled out that lets users "buy and sell stocks and other assets.".

Currently, Twitter has a "cashtags" feature that shows price information for different ticker symbols.

According to an eToro spokesperson, that feature will be expanded to highlight more instruments and asset classes.

A button to "view on eToro" will take you to the trading and investment company's site to buy and sell assets.

As we’ve grown over the past three years immensely, we’ve seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter [and] educate themselves about the markets, Yoni Assia, eToro CEO, to CNBC.

There is very high quality content, real-time content on financial analysis of companies and what’s happening around the world.

We believe this partnership will enable us to reach those new audiences [and] connect better the brands of Twitter and eToro, Yoni Assia, eToro CEO, to CNBC.

CNBC reports that the deal signifies another major step in Elon Musk's plan to build an all-encompassing "super app.".

It was recently revealed that Twitter, Inc.

No longer exists, as it was absorbed by Musk's X Corp.

It appears Musk is wasting no time in creating his all-in-one X app