FBI Arrests Air National Guardsman in Leaked Documents Probe

CBS News reports that Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement on April 13.

21-year-old Jack Teixeira has been arrested "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information." .

He was taken into custody "without incident" at his mother's house in Massachusetts.

According to the FBI, agents are "continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at the residence.".

According to a Defense official, Teixeira worked as a "cyber transport systems journeyman" in the Air National Guard.

His job was essentially to maintain network infrastructure and make sure the communications network was operating properly.

Teixeira's arrest comes after reports surfaced that the leaked Pentagon documents were first shared on Discord months earlier.

Last week, the documents ended up on social media and caught the attention of U.S. officials.

The documents revealed details about the war in Ukraine and America's attempt to keep tabs on allies, among other things