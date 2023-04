The Tactical Games: North Carolina (2019) Day - 2

Back at it for Day 2 of The Tactical Games in North Carolina (2019).

This games had an extra Battle (stage) for Elite Competitors.

You were told to show up at 0445 in the morning with a headlamp or light source and sturdy footwear.

By 0500 we stepped off on about a 5 mile ruck run with 45/50lbs packs.

Great way to start the day...