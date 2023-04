As Fort Lauderdale Experiences ‘1-In-1,000-Year’ Rainfall, Governor DeSantis Is In Ohio Promoting His Book

Currently Fort Lauderdale, Florida is underwater.

Following heavy downpours in the southeastern part of the state water levels have continued to rise for days, with authorities saying they have received over 2 feet of rainfall.

So in Florida’s time of need, where is Governor DeSantis?

Well, that’s exactly what reporters wanted to know during a recent press conference with the city’s mayor.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.