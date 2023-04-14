Ukraine Spring Offensive - Disarmament - Weapons Inspector -Scott Ritter's Book

This is one of the more intriguing shows I have ever done.

Scott Ritter is know to many for his analysis of the war in Ukraine, but he is an important historical figure for his work as a weapons inspector in the Soviet Union, and as the lead of the weapons inspectors in Iraq.

He resigned in 1998, a resignation that caused a firestorm in the US and around the world.

His testimony before a joint committee of the Senate exposed the double dealing of the Clinton Administration re the Iraq inspections looking for weapons of mass destruction.

His life reads like a spy novel, but it is the role of a loyal Marine and patriotic American in one of the most important periods of history.