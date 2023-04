Oregon man drains Family's bank account and throws $200k cash out the window onto the highway

EUGENE, Ore.

-- There was quite a scene on a freeway in #Oregon Wednesday night after a man reportedly threw roughly $200,000 cash out of a speeding car.

Police said 38-year-old #ColinDavisMcCarthy drained his family's shared bank account and let it fly along the freeway.

Police said there was unfortunately little that they could do for the family because the account was shared.

"Because it's shared, they both have equal interests in the money," Lt.

Andrews said.