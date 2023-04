LIVESTREAM 12:30pm EST: The Globalists In Plain Sight - Reggie Littlejohn On WHO Power Grab

CDMedia's Global Conversations IN PLAIN SIGHT Host Christine Dolan interviews Reggie Littlejohn, Founder and President of Women's Rights Without Frontiers, on why every global citizen needs to pay attention to World Health Organization's policy that Heads of State are supporting that will rip away human rights universally, the very essence of why the United Nations under which the World Health Organization was created.