Shehnaaz Gill on Salman Khan’s rule against girls wearing low necklines on sets | Oneindia News

The team is currently promoting their film and while interacting with media, Shehnaaz Gill who is going to make her Bollywood debut with the movie dismisses Palak Tiwari’s statement on Salman Khan’s rule against women wearing low neckline dresses on his sets.

#PalakTiwari #SalmanKhan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ~PR.154~ED.103~GR.125~HT.96~