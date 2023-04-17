A MASS SHOOTING, ANOTHER DERAILMENT, A CHEMICAL FIRE AND THE REAL BARAK OBAMA

Deception Bytes discusses the news of the day focusing on the ongoing political scandals from a Christian patriotic perspective.

In today's show we cover several breaking news stories.

We cover the mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party which killed six including the birthday girl's brother.

More than twenty others were injured.

We also cover another train derailment In Rockwood Maine involving hazardous material dangerously close to water.

Additionally covered is the large chemical plant fire at a Pinova chemical plant in Brunswick, Georgia where residents are being asked to shelter in place.