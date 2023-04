AFU, ID seize goods in 2010 World Cup fraud investigation_17042023

The NPA’s Asset forfeiture unit (AFU) and the Investigating Directorate (ID) have been granted a provisional restraint order of R165 million against Thoshan Panday and his ex-wife, a former Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Mmamonnye Ngobeni and 7 others.

Execution of the court order by the curator appointed by the High Court took place this morning (17 April) in and around Durban.

The NPA, with this court order, is hard at work attempting to take the profits out of crime.