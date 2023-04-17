Italian police find two tonnes of cocaine floating off Sicily

Italian police claim to have found over 400 million euros worth of cocaine floating in the water off Sicily in packages likely left by a cargo ship for drugs traffickers to bring ashore.
Close to two tonnes of cocaine were found floating at sea off the eastern coast of Sicily. The Guardia di Finanza, Italy's tax and..