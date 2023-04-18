Guest Jessica Jones - War Party Paranormal Radio Show

Eric & Mike with the War Party Paranormal Radio Show are joined by speical guest Jessica Jones, Jessica Jones is a paranormal investigator and remote viewer based in northwest Georgia.

She is an active field researcher and member of Enigma Research Group (ERG), Anomalous Studies and Observation Group (ASOG), and North Georgia Cryptid Researchers (NGCR).

All are action-oriented research groups which conduct field research associated with all things paranormal, particularly Bigfoot.

These groups have obtained ground-breaking evidence at several paranormal hot-spot hubs in the southeastern United States, comparable to the infamous Skinwalker Ranch.

What sets her team apart from other groups is they are trained in remote viewing (RV).

In addition to utilizing RV in the research field, Jessica assists in missing persons/cold cases.

She has presented her field research at Disclosure conferences and is often interviewed on podcasts and radio shows across the globe.