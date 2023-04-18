Guliani Admit It: Leaked Audio Bomb put her heat on Fox News

Fox News is going on trial for alleged defamation in endorsing Trump election lies and conspiracy theories.

Now, new audio evidence is upending the network days before the trial kicks off.

An audio recording from a former Fox News staffer reveals Rudy Giuliani telling a Fox host he "can't prove" some claims of fraud.

The judge sanctioned the network for withholding this evidence.

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this legal twist and is joined by Former RNC Chair Michael Steele on “The Beat.”