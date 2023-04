U.S. Reporter Accused of Espionage Appears in Russian Court During Appeal

Recently Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for espionage in Russia.

It’s something Gershkovich and the Wall Street Journal have vehemently denied, and it’s something Russia has yet to provide any evidence of, despite claiming they caught him red-handed.

After a quick, closed door hearing last month the reporter was whisked away, now he has emerged once again, this time for his appeal hearing.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.