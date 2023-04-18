Boyd's Stock for Remington 11/87, Sterling Thumbhole and Reduced Recoil. Very Comfortable Stock!

I've been a fan of Boyds stocks for many years now, I've installed Boyds for my personal use as well as many customers over the years.

The fit and finish of a Boyds stock is excellent, not to mention the ergonomics of the stocks they produce.

This is the first stock I've put on a shotgun, but it certainly won't be the last!

This name of this specific Boyds stock is the "Sterling" thumbhole or thumb-through design.

It really helped to take away the felt recoil and allowed my wife to compete without any complaint throughout the event.

The fish scale checkering is a win, not too rough but still grips enough to keep control without discomfort.