Fired on Mars Season 1

Fired on Mars Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jeff Cooper (Luke Wilson) has it all: a fulfilling career as the graphic designer for space start-up Mars.ly, a relationship with his soon-to-be Red Planet-bound girlfriend, Hannah, and... well, maybe that's it.

But when his bosses unceremoniously eliminate his role, Jeff finds himself jobless and unable to return to Earth.

Adrift in the sprawling office colony, Jeff is forced to reinvent himself as he attempts to find meaning in a dangerous, alien, yet all-too-familiar corporate landscape.

An existential and irreverent animated comedy series, FIRED ON MARS explores the precarious relationship between work and self...light years away from Earth.

Starring Luke Wilson, Leslie David Baker, Cory Loykasek, Stephen Root, Cedric Yarbrough, Pamela Adlon, Thomas Haden Church, Tim Heidecker, Frankie Quinones, Emily Watson, Sean Wing release date April 20, 2023 (on HBO MAX)