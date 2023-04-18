J-Hope Joins South Korean Army

AP reports that J-Hope entered boot camp on April 18.

He's the second BTS member to enlist.

Jin was the first to join the country's army in December.

All able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve 18-21 months in the military.

Exemptions are granted to some people in the country, but K-pop stars don't receive such privileges.

In October, Big Hit Music announced that each BTS member will fulfill their duty to enlist.

We have always been aware of the eventuality of mandatory military service, and we have long been making preparations to be ready for this moment, Park Jiwon, CEO of Big Hit parent company Hybe Corp., via AP.

In the short term, individual activities for several of the members are planned into the first half of 2023, and we have secured content in advance, which will enable BTS to continue their engagement with fans for the foreseeable future, Park Jiwon, CEO of Big Hit parent company Hybe Corp., via AP.

They plan to reconvene as a group in 2025