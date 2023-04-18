Damar Hamlin Is Cleared to Return to Football

Damar Hamlin , Is Cleared to Return to Football.

ESPN reports that Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane made the announcement on April 18.

He's fully cleared, he's here and he is of the mindset, he's in a great head space to come back and make his return, Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills general manager, via ESPN.

Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field on Jan.

2, is participating in voluntary workouts this week.

Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field on Jan.

2, is participating in voluntary workouts this week.

All of the specialists he's seen think he's ready to return to the NFL.

When he left Cincinnati, he came here, it was Buffalo General [Hospital].

He saw a couple of specialists here in Buffalo and then since then, he's seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday and they're all in agreement.

, Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills general manager, via ESPN.

It's not 2-1 or 3-1 or anything like that.

They're all in lockstep of what this was and that he's cleared, resumed full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever, Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills general manager, via ESPN.

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills coach, said the team will continue to provide Hamlin with mental health support.

He's moving forward one step at a time here.

He's been cleared from a physical standpoint, and we'll provide all the mental help we can from a mind, body and spirit standpoint, Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills coach, via ESPN.

In recent months, Hamlin has worked to promote legislation to increase access to automated external defibrillators.

He also received the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA's highest honor