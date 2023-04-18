Michelle Yeoh to Reprise ‘Star Trek’ Role

Deadline reports that 'Star Trek: Section 31' is coming to Paramount+.

The movie will see Yeoh reprise the role of Emperor Philippa Georgiou.

Yeah first played the character in the debut season of 'Star Trek: Discovery.'.

Yeoh issued a statement about returning to the role.

I’m beyond thrilled to return to my 'Star Trek' family and to the role I’ve loved for so long.

'Section 31' has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of 'Star Trek' launched.

, Michelle Yeoh, via statement.

To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. , Michelle Yeoh, via statement.

We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!, Michelle Yeoh, via statement.

David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, said, "For years, we've been looking forward to Michelle Yeoh one day returning to 'Star Trek.'.

Her powerful performance as Captain and Emperor Georgiou was a pivotal moment for the return of the franchise, and her portrayal resonated with fans around the world in a multitude of ways.

, David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, via statement.

We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with Michelle once again as we continue to explore the 'Star Trek' universe, celebrate its legacy and chart a course for the future of the franchise, David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, via statement