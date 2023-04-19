Patriots Behind The Mic #29 - Dr. Northrup

Christiane Northrup, M.D., is visionary pioneer in women’s health, a board-certified OB/GYN, and New York Times bestselling author of Women's Bodies, Women's Wisdom, The Wisdom of Menopause and Goddesses Never Age as well as the host of 8 highly successful public-television specials.

Her work has been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show, the Today Show, NBC Nightly News, The View, Rachael Ray, Good Morning America, 20/20, and The Dr. Oz Show, among many others.

Dr. Northrup was named one of the “100 Most Trusted People in America” by Reader’s Digest (2013), and one of Oprah Winfrey’s “Super Soul 100”, a group of leaders who are using their voices and talent to awaken humanity (2016).

Dr. Northrup has also been named one of the “Watkins Spiritual 100”, a list of living people that make a unique and spiritual contribution on a global scale (2020, 2021, 2022).

In December 2022 Dr. Northrup was 1 of 6 women to receive the Zelenko Foundation Rosa Parks Award and honored for standing up for truth, God and light against all odds, smears, obstacles, and censorship.

She continues to inspire and awaken humanity through live events, her website DrNorthup.com, social media presence on Facebook/Meta, Twitter, Telegram, her podcast, True North on Substack, and through her line of health and personal care products, Amata Life.