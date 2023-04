Karnataka CM Bommai files nomination from Shiggaon; holds roadshow with Kiccha Sudeep |Oneindia News

Voting in Karnataka will take place on 10 May and the results will be declared three days later, on 13 May.

Today, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be filing his nomination papers for the elections.

But what is drawing the most attention is that popular Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep will accompany the BJP leader.

