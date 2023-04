Citadel Global Premier: Priyanka, Nick, Richard, Varun & Samantha attends the event | Oneindia News

The grand global premiere of Citadel was held on April 18 in London.

Lead pair, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, attended the event.

It is produced by the Russo Brothers.

The duo's chemistry in the trailers and media promotions is already in the talks.

Citadel is all set to drop on Prime Video on April 28.

#Citadel #PriyankaChopra #Hollywood ~HT.97~PR.154~