PM: Good Friday Agreement 'best foundation' to keep peace

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commends the Good Friday Agreement; which in his words "remains the best and only foundation" to keep the peace in Northern Ireland.

He takes this opportunity to call himself a "proud" unionist, and that the UK is "stronger" with Northern Ireland.

Report by Rowlandi.

