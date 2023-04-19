Netflix Is Ending Its DVD-by-Mail Service

Associated Press reports that Netflix will end its DVD program on Sept.

29.

The service, which was once hailed as revolutionary, began 25 years ago in 1998.

But in the age of streaming, the desire to watch DVDs has drastically dwindled.

.

Netflix says it had 232.5 million subscribers at the end of March 2023.

Last year, only 1.1 million to 1.3 million subscribers ordered DVDs in the mail.

AP reports that at one time, over 16 million subscribers utilized the service.

Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, via blog post.

Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that’s going to become increasingly difficult, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, via blog post.

AP reports that since its inception, Netflix has shipped over 5 billion DVDs across the U.S