RON vs. MICKEY Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep561

In this episode, Dinesh commends Ron DeSantis for upping the ante in his battle against Disney, and outlines what he has in store for Mickey Mouse.

Dinesh argues that California's new system of charging for utilities shows the state has gone full communist.

Dinesh resolves the mystery of how Antifa raises money--you'll be surprised at who's paying the bills.

Dr. Joel Brown joins Dinesh from England to make the case, from a Christian perspective, for the irrelevance of race.