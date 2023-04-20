The Latest in Getting Long Lashes

Spring is the perfect time to update your beauty arsenal.

Here's tips and the latest must-haves to help you get the appearance of longer, thicker, stronger, and healthier lashes at home.

Olaplex has launched a new product for lashes called Olaplex Lashbond Building Serum.

It safely targets five top lash concerns without unwanted effects: lash length, volume and density, loss and shedding, dry and brittle lashes, and lack of natural curl and lift.

And the exclusive patented Olaplex Bond Building technology helps support the skin barrier at the lash line to support a better environment for natural lash growth.

In a simple swipe, the formula delivers next-generation Olaplex Peptide Complex Technology, which is a proprietary peptide blend featuring Olaplex-exclusive peptide synergized with red clover flower extract that supports the natural lash growth cycle and maintains an optimal environment to support lash retention for the look of longer, thicker, stronger, and fuller lashes.

Hyaluronic acid and biotin promote healthy-looking, nourished lashes and reduce the appearance and feel of dry, brittle lashes.

You can buy it online at olaplex.com and sephora.com for $68.