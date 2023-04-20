Aaron Carter’s Cause Of Death Revealed Ex-fiancée Melanie Martin Disputes Autopsy Results

Aaron was on 'a break' from music when he unexpectedly died on Nov.
5.
It's now being revealed that the singer died from drowning after taking Xanax and huffing.
Melanie Martin has broken her silence after the results of her fiance Aaron Carter's autopsy were released.
