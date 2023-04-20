The Incredible True Story of Tesla

In this video, we explore the incredible true story of Tesla, the electric vehicle company that has revolutionized the automotive industry.

Founded in 2003 by two American engineers, Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla Motors was named after inventor Nikola Tesla and set out to produce a fully electric sports vehicle with advancements in battery power, proprietary motors, and software engineering.

With the addition of Elon Musk as an investor and chairman of the board, Tesla raised over $100 million in private funding and began designing and engineering its first model, The Roadster.

Despite initial challenges such as an expensive price tag and lengthy charging times, Tesla went on to launch the Model S luxury sedan, the Model X SUV, and its first Gigafactory in Nevada to supply battery packs for its vehicles.

In this video, we take a closer look at the history of Tesla and the impact it has had on the automotive industry.