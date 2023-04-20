Frank Ocean Drops Out of Coachella

Frank Ocean , Drops Out of Coachella.

'Variety' reports that Ocean will not be performing at Coachella on April 23.

Blink-182 will reportedly take his place.

The festival issued a statement.

Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella.

, Coachella organizers, via statement.

After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Coachella organizers, via statement.

... Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.

On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg, Coachella organizers, via statement.

The news comes after Ocean's performance at the first Coachella weekend was scrutinized.

The issues were reportedly due to his injury, although many people claimed it lacked overall energy as well.

Ocean commented on the performance.

It was chaotic.

There is some beauty in chaos.

It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.

— Frank Ocean, Frank Ocean, via statement