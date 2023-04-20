Not Alone Chapter 4 by Gaelyn Whitley Keith

Find a comfortable chair and spend a few hours with Joe, and if you're blessed in a magnificent way, you may encounter a world that can change your life forever.

Have a good visit!

Have any of you suffered an injustice or been overlooked, ignored, rejected?

Has anyone been denied, repudiated, negated, humiliated, devastated, infuriated, frustrated, or transgressed upon?

You're a good person.

So why have people disrespected, slighted, wounded, snubbed, oppressed, held down, discriminated against, beaten down, distressed, tortured, haunted, bullied, teased, tormented, or talked smack about you?

Why?

And when it was over, did you think, "I don't deserve this!

Why me?

I'm a good person!"?