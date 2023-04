TRUDEAU CRIES FOR STATE FUNDED CBC, LOL

TWITTER: After NPR, BBC got downgraded label from independent to Gov't/State funded media source...Then cried about FACTS & threatened to leave which they didn't of course & no one would give a FK...Canada's own CBC was next on Elon's list--little Castro Jr. Justin Trudeau bit** about the same this which crying about democracy or something stupid...#cbc #elonmusk #twitter https://linktr.ee/jazbrogonzo