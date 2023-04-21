Does Elon Musk Understand Bible Prophecy?

In tonight's podcast, we discuss a new warning given by Elon Musk at a recent Global Summit in which he warned leaders of the creation of a "One World Government" in the future.

This is the second major warning Musk has given recently that seems to coincide with the apocalyptic nightmare scenario that the book of Revelation speaks of during the Tribulation period.

Is Musk warning about this without understanding this prophecy or could it possible he has foreknowledge of this or even more terrifying, Is he being used to bring it to pass in the near future?

#elonmusk #revelation #prophecy