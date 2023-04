Starmer: Raab's resignation highlights weakness of PM

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer says Dominic Raab's resignation highlights the "continual weakness" of the prime minister, questioning why Rishi Sunak not only appointed Mr Raab but failed to sack him when the bullying claims came to light, Report by Alibhaiz.

