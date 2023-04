Army chief al-Burhan hopes for a 'more united' Sudan after current crisis

As fighting between the regular army and paramilitaries rages on, Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says he is "confident" that the country and its people will "overcome" the current crisis and "come out of it stronger and more united".

Burhan's speech marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr comes after the warring parties ignored appeals for an end-of-Ramadan ceasefire.