Elon's SpaceX Starship Blows MidAir; Far Left RIOTS, Headline News 4/21/23

Weekly News Report- Lots to talk about on this week's Headline News.

Elon Musk's Starship launched into space as the largest rocket in history only to blow up midair.

RFK Jr and Larry Elder both announced their plans to run for president.

Chicago saw mob riots over the weekend while NYC's mayor announced he is taking on meat and dairy in the name of climate change.

An IRS whistleblower says that he has information the government lying about concerning Hunter Biden’s taxes and it seems the 911 call from the prison the night Epstein died has been deleted.

