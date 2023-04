SS Montevideo Maru: Wreckage of ship that sunk with 1000 PoWs during WW II found | Oneindia News

A shipwreck that has been a mystery ..and a sore chapter in the history of Australia since 80 years has now been solved.

Deep-sea explorers say that they have located the wreckage of a World War II Japanese transport ship, the SS Montevideo Maru, near the coast of Phillipines.

