Europa Clipper: What's So Cool About Jupiter's Icy Moon? (Live Q&A)

NASA's next outer solar system mission, Europa Clipper, will gather detailed measurements of Jupiter’s moon Europa.

Scientists think the intriguing moon may contain a salty ocean below a miles-thick ice shell, and the Europa Clipper mission - which is scheduled for launch in 2024 - will investigate whether it could have conditions suitable for life.

Join us Sept 28th at 1:00 pm PT for a live Q&A from JPL's High Bay 1 clean room and see Europa Clipper up close in the early stages of assembly.

We'll discuss what we want to learn from Europa and what kind of instruments we will use to explore it with project staff scientist Cynthia Phillips and project system engineer Jennifer Dooley.